Happy Tuesday! Steady snow continues early this morning. We are seeing reduced visibility across the Twin Tiers because of the snow. Winter Weather Alerts remain in place this morning and most go until noon. Highest snowfall totals have been in higher elevations as this has been an elevation dependent system. The snow has had trouble accumulating in valley locations but has started accumulating over the past couple of hours. Additional snowfall accumulation will be light. The steady snow tapers off over the next couple of hours.

Windy conditions move in behind our system and a wind advisory goes into effect at 10:00 AM today for all of the Twin Tiers for wind gusts upwards of 40-45 MPH. These windy conditions help usher in lake-effect rain and snow showers for the remainder of Tuesday. A snow squall cannot be ruled out either but most of the showers stay light.

Overnight, we dry out with clouds holding. Quiet weather returns for Wednesday with sunshine and dry conditions. A warming trend also starts on Wednesday and continues as we head into the weekend. Showers return for Thursday but will be light. Thursday will not be a washout day but on and off showers do move through. Friday is a nicer day with highs in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.