Happy Wednesday! Clouds welcome our day but will not be the case for the whole day. Decreasing clouds this morning leads to sunshine this afternoon. We are also dry today. A warming trend starts today with highs reaching the low 50s. Overnight, we drop down into the upper 30s. Increasing clouds tonight results in mostly cloudy conditions. Rain showers move in late as our next weak disturbance enters the area. Thursday will not be a washout day but we do see light on and off rain showers for the day. Breezy conditions are expected for the day. Temperatures on Thursday reach the upper 50s.

Quiet weather returns for the end of the workweek as sunshine makes a comeback and we dry out. Temperatures also reach back into the 60s for our highs on Friday. We see the 60s continue for Saturday with a slight chance for a shower. Any passing shower will be light and most stay dry.