Happy Thursday! Clouds on the increase this morning ahead of our next weak disturbance. Rain showers move in late morning and takes us through the afternoon and evening. These showers will be on and off today and a majority of them will be light. General accumulation will be below a tenth of an inch. Today is not a washout day and we see the start of a warming trend. Highs today reach the upper 50s. Breezy conditions are also with us today as gusts could reach upwards of 30 mph. Overnight, we dry out and see clouds decrease. Lows tonight are in the low 40s.

Quiet weather returns for the end of the workweek with sunshine making a comeback and a warming trend continuing. Highs for Friday are in the low 60s. We stay in the low 60s for our highs on Saturday. There is a slight chance for some passing showers on Saturday. Aside from a light shower, we stay mostly cloudy for Saturday. Better weather returns for Sunday as highs are in the 80s and we see some sunshine even if some stubborn clouds linger.