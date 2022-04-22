Happy Friday! Lingering low-level clouds this morning are moving out and on the decrease. This sets the stage for a quiet end to the workweek. Mostly sunny conditions today with dry weather and seasonable temperatures. Highs today rise into the low 60s which is right where we should be for this time of the year. Some high-level clouds filter in late day and we then turn mostly cloudy tonight. Late overnight there is a slight chance for a shower. Our shower chances increase for Saturday. It is a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with isolated showers possible. A majority of the showers on Saturday will be light. We also remain in the low 60s for highs on Saturday.

A warming trend continues into Sunday where highs really reach above average as we rise into the low to mid 80s. Sunday really is the better day this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds for the day and a slight chance for showers late. Any shower late in the day will be very isolated and light. Most of the showers stay to our east.