Waking up to a mainly cloudy Saturday morning. Temperatures start off in the low 40’s, but gradually warm up to the low 60’s later this afternoon. A chance of light, scattered showers lasts until late morning for much of the Northern Tier and parts of the Southern Tier. This is followed by sunshine and passing clouds for most of the afternoon across the Twin Tiers, with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Overnight, partly cloudy skies and staying dry. Lows near the mid 40’s.