Happy Wednesday! Cooler conditions today as a breezy northwest wind ushers in cooler air. Highs today only reach the mid 40s. The breezy wind also brings in lake-effect clouds and showers. These showers will be light and most will see rain showers. In higher elevations, some wet snowflakes may mix in but little to no accumulation is expected. Overnight, the winds stay breezy and cooler air stays in place. Lows are near 30 tonight. Clouds decrease tonight and we dry out. This sets us up for mostly sunny and dry conditions for Thursday. Temperatures are also on the increase after Wednesday. Highs are near 50 for Thursday.