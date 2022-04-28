Happy Thursday! It is a quiet weather day with just some lingering low-level clouds this morning. These clouds decrease throughout the morning. Sunshine returns by late morning and takes us into the afternoon. There are some weather alerts to talk about though. Due to dry and breezy conditions today, there is an elevated fire risk. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect today from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM tonight for Bradford county and a Fire Weather Watch is issued for Tioga PA county and Bradford county for Friday from the morning into the evening. Across all of the Twin Tiers is an elevated fire risk today. Winds calm down overnight and clear conditions hold. Lows tonight are in the upper 20s, so it will be a colder night. Sunshine and dry weather holds for Friday. The fire risk continues for Friday and this is why a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Northern Tier for that day.