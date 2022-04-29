Happy Friday! It is going to be a great end to the week with dry weather and plenty of sunshine! High pressure remains in control today but a breezy wind out of the west and northwest keeps us below average. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s today. The dry weather and breezy conditions result in elevated fire risk. For the Southern Tier, a Special Weather Statement is in place until 8:00 PM tonight for easy fire spread. As for the Northern Tier, a Fire Weather Warning is in place from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM tonight. This is something to keep in mind today. Heading into tonight, quiet weather holds as we stay dry and clear. Lows tonight are near 30. Sunshine returns again for Saturday and it will still be dry and breezy with the 60s returning.