TODAY:

Some patchy fog is starting our day but will lift throughout the early morning. Aside from the foggy start, a cold front is moving through this morning. This will lead to stray showers in the morning and lingering showers for the afternoon as the front stalls to the east of our area. Due to the cold front moving through this morning, there will be little change in temperature today.

TONIGHT:

We are mostly cloudy to start tonight before clouds decrease into Friday. We remain dry overnight as an area of high pressure builds in.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Friday and we are dry. This is with an area of high pressure in control.