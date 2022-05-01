Waking up to a chilly start to May. Temperatures start in the upper 20’s, but kick up to the upper 60’s by the afternoon thanks to sunshine in the morning. Cloud cover increases throughout the beginning of the afternoon. Scattered rain showers move into the region during the middle of the afternoon as a warm front moves slowly across the Twin Tiers. Chances are greater in the westernmost parts of the region. Overnight, spotty rain showers in some areas, but mainly cloudy otherwise. Lows near the upper 40’s.