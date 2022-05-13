Happy Friday! High-level clouds are welcoming our day. Clouds are with us through the morning but breaks in the clouds occurs this afternoon. It is more of a mix of sun and clouds type of day. The sunshine we see this afternoon helps fuel the potential for pop-up rain showers and an isolated thunderstorms. These pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be very isolated and some will stay completely dry today. As for temperatures, we reach the low 80s today for our highs. Overnight, we are dry but stay partly to mostly cloudy. Clouds stick around for Saturday with mostly cloudy conditions and more rain showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon through the early evening. On Sunday, a cold front moves in which results in scattered rain showers and more isolated thunderstorm for the afternoon and evening.