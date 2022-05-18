Happy Wednesday! Some sunshine is starting our day but clouds will gradually increase. Building cloud cover takes us throughout our Wednesday and highs reach the upper 60s. Overnight, our next weather maker moves in and brings rain showers to the Twin Tiers. Lows tonight drop into the low 50s. Our weather maker is a warm front which results in a warm-up over the next couple of days. Due to this front, isolated showers linger for parts of Thursday.