Happy Monday! Clouds welcome our day. We stay mostly cloudy today with an area of low pressure moving through. Some light passing showers move through today and an isolated rumble of thunder is possible. Most will just see light passing showers though. Overnight, we dry out but hold onto mostly cloudy conditions. Active weather takes us into Tuesday. Clouds continue with more showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Tuesday will be the warmest day out of the next seven days as highs reach the low 70s.