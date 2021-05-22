Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (5/22/21)

Mostly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures to kick of our Saturday morning. Not as sunny as the last couple of days but we will keep around the hot temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies continues Saturday. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible by late day, which may linger into the early overnight. Summer-like temperatures continue Saturday with highs into the low to mid 80s, which is above average for this time of the year. Feeling muggy with dew point temperatures nearing 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.