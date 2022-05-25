Happy Wednesday! Cloudy conditions welcome our day and we stay mostly cloudy for our Wednesday. Today will be a dry day as well with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Overnight, we remain dry and mostly cloudy. Lows are in the low to mid 50s. Thursday is another dry day and we turn cloudy. These clouds are ahead of our next weather maker. A warm front lifts northward Thursday night and brings rain showers overnight. These showers continue for Friday. Rain showers hold throughout Friday with isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and into the overnight hours on Friday.