Waking up to an upper-level low this Saturday morning, which brings lingering showers across the Twin Tiers. Rain moves towards the Northern Tier late morning and early afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals could reach 0.2-0.5″ in higher elevations and under .1″ in lower elevations. Clearing out later this afternoon. Highs reach near the low 70’s. Overnight, staying mainly clear with patchy fog possible. Lows near the upper 40’s.