Happy Friday! It is a dreary and gloomy end to the workweek. Rain is moving into the Twin Tiers this morning but is fighting some dry air. As we progress throughout the morning, rain will make it to the ground for all of the Twin Tiers. The rain takes us through our Friday. Looking at temperatures today, highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Overnight, we continue to see rain showers for the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region. Some breaks in the shower activity is possible overnight for those areas as well. Steady rain continues for the Northern Tier tonight. Showers continue for Saturday but we dry out by the late afternoon and early evening. By Saturday night, clouds decrease and an area of high pressure builds in. When all is said and done with the rain, accumulation will be 1-2 inches across the Northern Tier as they deal with steady rain for a longer period of time. For the Southern Tier, accumulation will be half an inch to an inch while the Finger Lakes region sees a quarter of an inch or less. These differences in accumulation is due to the track of the area of low pressure and how long an area sees steady rain for.