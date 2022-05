Happy Mother’s Day!

Waking up to a chilly Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped to the upper 20’s and low 30’s overnight in the Twin Tiers thanks to clear skies. Sunshine returns later this morning and afternoon with a gradual warm up. Highs reach the mid to upper 60’s. Overnight, staying clear with lows near the mid 30’s. The large temperature drop trend continues for the next few days as conditions remain clear.