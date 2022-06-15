Happy Wednesday! It is a quiet weather day with mostly sunny conditions. The heat and humidity is on the increase today. Highs reach the upper 80s today and we get humid this afternoon. Overnight, a warm front moves in bringing scattered showers and thunderstorm potential. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible tonight. Main threats are damaging wind and large hail. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s. Showers and an isolated rumble of thunder linger into Thursday morning. Drier conditions move in late morning and into the early afternoon. A cold front moves in during the afternoon and scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe in strength. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.