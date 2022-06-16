Happy Thursday! It was an active overnight with a warm front moving in. This brought showers and strong to severe storms. Throughout the late morning and early afternoon, we stay mostly cloudy. Any breaks in the clouds will help fuel thunderstorm development for the afternoon and evening. A cold front enters from the West around 2:00-3:00pm and brings scattered showers and more thunderstorm potential. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe. For the afternoon and evening, we are under an enhanced risk (a 3 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest). Main threats with any strong to severe storms is damaging wind and large hail. Aside from the active weather, we also feel the heat and humidity today. Highs reach the mid 80s today with humid conditions.