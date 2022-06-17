Happy Friday! Quiet weather with us today as we are mostly sunny and dry. Humidity also decreases throughout the day. By this evening, a weak boundary pushes in from the North which results in isolated showers being possible. These showers will be light and isolated. Overnight, clouds increase and we are mainly dry. There is just that potential for those isolated showers early. Lows tonight are in the upper 40s.

For this weekend, we are cooler, comfortable, and dry. Clouds start our Saturday but dry air filters in for the afternoon. Sunshine makes a comeback for the afternoon and evening. Sunday is a mostly sunny and dry day. As for temperatures, we are in the mid to upper 60s for the weekend.