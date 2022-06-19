Waking up to a chilly but dry Juneteenth and Father’s Day morning. Highs today only reach the upper 60’s, which is about 10 degrees below average despite plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. This is due to 10 to 20 MPH wind speeds from the northwest ushering in cooler air. Staying dry overnight with mostly clear skies as high pressure continues building into the Twin Tiers. Lows near the low 40’s.