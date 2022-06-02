Happy Thursday! Some patchy fog is welcoming our day and so is mostly cloudy conditions. We stay mostly cloudy today and a passing light shower is possible. Most stay dry today. A spotty shower is possible early tonight but most still remain dry. Through the overnight hours, we are dry and clouds decrease. This sets the stage for a mostly sunny day on Friday with comfortable conditions. Highs reach the low 70s on Friday.
Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (6/2/22)
by: Nick Guzzo
