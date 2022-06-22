Happy Wednesday! We are mostly cloudy this morning but the sky cover becomes more of a mix of sun and clouds during the late morning and into the early afternoon. Any sunshine we see today will help fuel thunderstorm development. A Flood Watch is in effect from this afternoon until tonight. This is as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe during the afternoon and into early tonight. Main threats are damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rain. Rainfall across the Twin Tiers may reach 1-3 inches with localized higher amounts possible. As for temperatures, we reach the upper 80s today and feel the humidity. Overnight, showers linger and an isolated thunderstorm is possible but nothing strong or severe is expected. Lows tonight are near 60.