Happy Thursday! Dry air is filtering in this morning. This dry air will keep us dry during the morning and break apart some of the lingering clouds. Today will become more of a mix of sun and clouds day. A cold front is stalled across the area and will be a focal point for lingering moisture this afternoon. Showers develop during the afternoon and into early tonight. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Generally, the showers will be light but a heavier pocket of rain is possible with any thunderstorm that does develop. Overnight, we are partly cloudy but dry. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight and into early Friday morning.