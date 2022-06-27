Happy Monday! It is a cloudy start to the day but will not be the case for the whole day. A cold front is moving through this morning resulting in the cloudy start to the day and a passing shower. An area of high pressure builds in behind the front and brings drier air. Clouds decrease throughout the morning and we dry out. For the afternoon, we are mostly sunny. Due to the cold front’s passage in the morning, temperatures do not change that much today. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s. There is also relief from the humidity this afternoon. Overnight, we are dry and mainly clear. Lows tonight are near 50.

Sunshine continues for Tuesday and we stay dry. Conditions stay comfortable and temperatures reach the mid 70s. Wednesday sees a weak system move in which increases our cloud cover and brings the potential for a passing shower and thunderstorm. We also start to warm up. The 80s return for Wednesday and continue for Thursday. Mostly sunny conditions return for Thursday and we are dry.