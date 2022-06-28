Happy Tuesday! Today is going to be a great day! We see sunshine, stay dry, and comfortable. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Overnight, lows drop to near 50 and we stay mostly clear. Patchy fog is also possible late overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

Changes move in for Wednesday. The day starts off mostly sunny but clouds increase late morning. This is ahead of a weak cold front during the afternoon that brings passing light showers and an isolated thunderstorm mainly to the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region. Drier weather returns for Thursday and so does mostly sunny conditions. By Friday, we see a mix of sun and clouds but feel the heat and humidity. Temperatures reach into the low 90s on Friday and we feel humid.