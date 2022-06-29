Happy Wednesday! It is a quiet start to the day with just some high-level clouds. By the late morning and into the afternoon, clouds start to increase. This is ahead of a weak cold front during the afternoon and into the early evening. An isolated light passing shower or thunderstorm is possible. Generally, most will stay dry. As for temperatures, highs reach the low 80s today. Overnight, clouds decrease, we are dry, and lows are in the mid 50s. Thursday is a mostly sunny day with dry weather. Temperatures start to increase Thursday into the mid 80s with muggy conditions. Friday is hot and humid. Highs reach the low 90s and we are humid.