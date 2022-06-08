Happy Wednesday! Pleasant weather is the case for our Wednesday as we stay dry and see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Overnight, clouds increase and an area of low pressure moves in from the Southwest. Rain moves in late overnight and isolated thunderstorms are possible. The showers and thunderstorm potential continues for Thursday. Drier weather moves in for Friday with sunshine returning.
Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (6/8/22)
by: Nick Guzzo
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Morning Headlines Newsletter