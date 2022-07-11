Happy Monday! It is a clear start to the day and we hold onto the clear conditions throughout our Monday. We see plenty of sunshine today and stay dry. A breezy southwesterly wind allows our temperatures to reach near 90. Overnight, clouds increase and showers and thunderstorms develop late overnight. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s. Showers and thunderstorms linger throughout Tuesday morning. By the late morning hours and into the early afternoon, we dry out and any sunshine we see will help fuel thunderstorm development. Another line of showers and thunderstorms moves in for Tuesday late afternoon and into the evening. We are under a marginal risk for a majority of the Twin Tiers on Tuesday, a 1 out of 5, for the potential to see isolated strong to severe storms. The main threat is damaging wind. As for temperatures, we reach the mid 80s and it will be humid.