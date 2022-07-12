Happy Tuesday! Stray showers moving through the Twin Tiers early this morning. We dry out throughout the morning. For the late morning and early afternoon, we see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures also climb into the mid 80s this afternoon and we get humid. By the late afternoon and through the early evening, we see a cold front enter from the West. This cold front brings showers and thunderstorms. Most of the area is under a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during the late afternoon and early evening. Our best potential for strong to severe storms is the southeastern part of the Twin Tiers as they are under a slight risk which is a 2 out of 5. Main threat with any strong to severe storm is damaging winds. Behind the cold front, we dry out and are partly cloudy overnight. Lows are in the upper 50s.