Happy Thursday! Low-level clouds are starting our day but will not be the case for the whole day. An area of high pressure is building in and results in mostly sunny conditions. Lingering moisture this afternoon and into the early evening may fire off some isolated light showers but most look to stay dry. Temperatures today rise into the upper 70s. Overnight, that area of high pressure has taken the reigns, so we are dry and mostly clear. Lows tonight are in the low to mid 50s. High pressure remains in control for Friday and Saturday, so we stay dry and mostly sunny.