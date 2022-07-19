Happy Tuesday! High-level clouds start our day with dry weather. Most of the Twin Tiers stays dry today and mostly sunny. A weak wave moves in from the North later on this afternoon and weakens. This still brings a passing shower and rumble of thunder. Not everyone will see these showers or thunderstorms. Our real weather story of the day will be the heat and humidity. Temperatures will reach the low 90s with humid conditions. Overnight, lows are in upper 60s with partly cloudy conditions. Patchy fog is possible late overnight and into Wednesday morning.

The summer heat and humidity is really cranking up for Wednesday. Temperatures reach the low to mid 90s and we are humid. Sunshine is with us for Wednesday but changes for Wednesday night. A cold front moves in overnight and brings showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms. This cold front weakens as it moves through. Thursday is another mostly sunny day with a dry start. Showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and into the evening. Highs reach the upper 80s and we are still humid as well. An isolated shower is still possible on Friday. Aside from that, we are mostly sunny, hot, and humid.