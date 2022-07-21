Happy Thursday! It is another warm start today with temperatures in the 70s and humid conditions. A weak cold front is moving through this morning resulting in a partly cloudy sky. We turn mostly sunny throughout the day. For the afternoon, temperatures reach near 90 with humid conditions. Isolated showers and thunderstorms look to develop during the afternoon and into the early evening. Not all of us will see these showers and storms. Overnight, lows are in the mid 60s and we are mostly clear. Friday is another hot and humid day with temperatures in the low 90s. More isolated showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and into the evening. A strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out with the main threat being damaging winds.