Happy Friday! It is a noticeably cooler start to the day with temperatures 5 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. This will not last as temperatures rise to near 90 today and we are muggy. Today we are mostly sunny. For this afternoon, a disturbance moves in and brings some showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon into the early evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threats being damaging winds and small hail. Overnight, lows are in the mid 60s with mostly clear and dry conditions. For the weekend, the heat and humidity will be the story. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s. Saturday is a mostly sunny and dry day. A cold front moves in for Sunday bringing showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon through the overnight. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Main threats are damaging winds and large hail.