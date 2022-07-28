Thursday early afternoon we have the chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, we are watching for the risk of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. These storms will move out by Thursday evening. We will have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Thursday night and a low temperature around 60; patchy fog is once again possible.
Regional Forecast- Northern Tier (7/28/22)
by: Anna Meyers
Posted:
Updated:
