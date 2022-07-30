Waking up to a quiet and dry Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 50’s. A few light clouds move through the Twin Tiers this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine otherwise. Staying dry and comfortable as high pressure builds into the region. Northwesterly winds around 10 MPH keep temperatures slightly below average. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, mostly clear. Patchy fog could likely build in the valleys. Lows near the mid 50’s.