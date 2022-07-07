Happy Thursday! This morning, some are waking up mostly clear while others are seeing some low-level clouds. Today is a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures reaching the mid 80s with muggy conditions. During the evening and early overnight, an isolated light shower is possible. Throughout the overnight hours, we stay dry and mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the low 60s. Friday is a mostly cloudy end to the week with once again an isolated shower possible in the evening. Highs reach the mid 80s on Friday.