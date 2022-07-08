Happy Friday! We are waking up this morning mostly clear. Sunshine starts our day but building cloud cover will be the story this afternoon and into the evening. This will be with a weak cold front moving in. There is not a lot of moisture associated with this cold front, so we look to just see increasing clouds. Temperatures today reach the mid 80s and we will be muggy this afternoon. Overnight, lows are near 60 and clouds decrease as an area of high pressure moves in. Throughout the weekend, high pressure remains in control which allows for plenty of sunshine, dry weather, and comfortable conditions. Highs are near 80 both days.