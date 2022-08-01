Waking up to a dry Monday with a few passing clouds. Staying mostly dry this morning thanks to high pressure in the region. Mostly sunny this afternoon with warmer and more humid conditions due to southerly winds. A few pop-up showers may be possible because of the humidity. Highs reach the upper 80’s. Overnight, a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms due to a warm front slowly moving towards the region. Lows in the mid 60’s.
Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (8/1/22)
by: Jacob Matthews
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now