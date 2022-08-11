Thursday morning into the afternoon. we will have sunny skies, there is an isolated chance for a shower or storm around 2:00-3:00 PM. This is as a weak cold front moves through, this will keep temperatures into the low 80’s. There is limited moisture with this front meaning showers will be quick-moving, light, and overall short-lived. Thursday night into Friday we will have a low into the low 50’s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Friday we will have sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70’s close to 80.