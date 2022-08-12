Friday we will have sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70’s with winds breezy at times. High pressure will build in giving us fair weather into the weekend. For the weekend we are clearing out and drying up. Temperatures will be close to 80 with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will be low, making this weekend very pleasant. We have mostly sunny skies Saturday with cloud cover increasing Sunday leading to partly sunny skies.
Regional Forecast- Northern Tier (8/12/22)
by: Anna Meyers
Posted:
Updated:
