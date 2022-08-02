Happy Tuesday! It is a mild and muggy start to the day. Temperatures are starting our day in the upper 60s to low 70s. These will rise into the low to mid 80s today. A cold front is moving in from the West which lacks a lot of moisture. This front is resulting in stray light showers this morning and lingering moisture will allow a stray shower to be possible throughout the day today. Dry air filters in behind the front and decreasing our cloud cover and we clear out overnight. Lows tonight are in the mid 50s. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight into early Wednesday. High pressure is in control throughout the day on Wednesday which allows for mostly sunny conditions before clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of a frontal system. We also start to heat up Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.