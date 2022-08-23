Happy Tuesday! Patchy dense fog is starting our day but will lift by mid-morning. Aside from the fog, we are mostly cloudy and stray showers are moving through. More showers and isolated thunderstorms develop this afternoon and into the evening. As for temperatures, we reach near 80 today and are humid. Overnight, clouds decrease and we dry out. An area of high pressure builds in. This area of high pressure continues for Wednesday as we are mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures are also in the mid 80s and we are comfortable humidity wise. Thursday is the same story with some sunshine and dry weather. Highs reach the upper 80s but we are still comfortable humidity wise.