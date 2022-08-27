Waking up to a quiet and mostly cloudy Saturday morning. Staying quiet this afternoon with lots of sunshine. Winds shift from the north due to a cold front that moved out of the Twin Tiers earlier. Wind speeds reach 5 to 10 MPH, resulting in temperatures staying slightly below average. Highs reach the upper 70’s. Overnight, dry weather continues. Mostly clear with patchy fog possible. Lows near the low 50’s.