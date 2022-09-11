Waking up to cloudy skies and rain showers, which affect the Twin Tiers all day Sunday. Showers start off light, but a chance of moderate rainfall is likely this evening. Southeasterly winds at 6 to 10 MPH are associated with this rainfall. Highs today reach near the low 70’s. Overnight, shower chances quiet down briefly. Staying mostly cloudy throughout the region. Lows in the low 60’s. Daily rainfall amounts near .25″ possible in parts of the Twin Tiers.