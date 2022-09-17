Waking up to a foggy Saturday morning. Fog lifts later in the morning hours. A few clouds hang around the Twin Tiers due to a weak frontal system from the north. Staying dry throughout the day with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low 80’s. Overnight, mostly clear and dry. Patchy fog may build up in the lower valleys thanks to high dew points. Lows in the upper 50’s.

A chance of showers pops up in the region Sunday afternoon as the frontal system inches closer. Rainfall will be isolated with thunderstorms possible. A wash out is not expected. Highs reach the low 80’s. Isolated showers continue Sunday night. Rainfall chances increase heading into the new workweek. Lows in the low 60’s.