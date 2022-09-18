Waking up to dry and quiet weather this Sunday morning. Patchy fog in the valleys clears out by the end of the morning hours. Sunshine in the beginning of the afternoon with a warm breeze. Highs reach the low 80’s. A slight chance of showers this evening as a weak frontal system inches closer to the Twin Tiers from the north. Chances are greater in the Finger Lakes. Overnight, mostly quiet with cloudy skies and a stray shower. Lows in the low 60’s.