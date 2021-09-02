Regional Forecast-Northern Tier (9/2/21)

Thursday will be a fall-like day with temperatures around 10 degrees below average and mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be around 70 with gusty winds. Sustained winds will be from the north-northwest and between 5-15 MPH and gusts up to 20 MPH in the afternoon hours.

As the front and tropical system move northeast, high pressure moves in. Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70’s. There is a chance for scattered showers in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes as a short-wave in the upper levels moves through late Thursday into early Friday. Any rain would be brief and isolated.