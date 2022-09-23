Happy Friday! Quite the cool start to the day and it will be a cool day in general. A breezy wind out of the north-northwest will continue to usher in cooler air today but also lake-effect clouds and isolated showers this morning. Winds decrease throughout the day and we see clouds decrease for this afternoon. Sunshine makes its grand return for the afternoon. Overnight, it will be chilly and some patchy frost is possible. It is not as cool on Saturday and we are dry with mostly sunny conditions.